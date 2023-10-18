Nerves shmerves: Emile Morin keeps calm on final hole to win second county golf title

Emile Morin already knew what it took to win the Polk County Golf Invitational thanks to winning it in 2022. In 2023, she entered with more pressure given that it is her senior year, but Cleveland Heights is the course she always practices on, so she put in more hours, focused a little more and played the course with a clear focus to defend her title despite being a tad bit nervous.

This tunnel vision led to the Lakeland Christian golfer topping all her competition and winning the whole thing once more with a 78. Rounding out the top five were Kathleen’s Darby Hancock (79), McKeel’s Ava Bustos (79), Frostproof’s Hannah Castillo (81) and McKeel’s Susie Davis with an 86.

“It felt really good. It was definitely a big boost of confidence going into the postseason,” Morin said. “It was very satisfying to see all the hard work pay off.”

The work paid off early on, as the two-time county champion executed a bunch of pars, but she couldn’t get any birdies to drop. Morin was admittedly frustrated during this time, then she made her first bogey on the fifth hole of the day before doing it once more.

But she kept at it, and that led to her scoring a birdie on her ninth hole, which meant getting back to 1-over. She was just 6 inches a way from an eagle.

Winning by two over Hancock and Bustos following a birdie putt, Morin's shot ended up behind tree, but she punched the shot out just 4 feet away from the hole. She was able to notch another birdie on the back nine.

The veteran golfer settled for a double bogey near the end, but it didn’t matter because she led, relinquishing some pressure.

“(I) never felt as nervous as I have on that green, putting for double bogey, but I made some putts, so all is good,” Morin said.

McKeel won the team championship thanks to a 341, while Lakeland Christian (373), Lakeland (376), Frostproof (394) and Lake Wales (411) rounded out the top five.

Winter Haven wins team title; Monteleone is top Polk County boy

On the boys' side, Winter Haven came up victorious for the team title thanks to a 313, while McKeel (328), George Jenkins (332), All Saints Academy (334) and Lakeland Christian (341) rounded out the top five.

Anchoring Winter Haven was none other than Anthony Monteleone, who won the county championship thanks to his 73. Winter Haven's Tyler Loftus (75), George Jenkins' Nick Simpson (77), All Saints' Barrett Green (77) and Lakeland Christian's Gray Ottman (79) rounded out the top five.

"Congratulations to the Blue Devils Boys Golf Team. They won their second county championship," Winter Haven head coach Charlie James said. "They were led by Anthony Monteleone. ... I expect Anthony to show up in the top when we play (he's our No. 1), but it was nice to see Tyler and Carmine step up their play to help us win this championship..."

