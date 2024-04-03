Nerves, emotion and sheer joy

[BBC]

The irony of the start of British Summer Time is that as the elements are meant to melt in the sunshine and signify lazy, hazy months ahead. The real season for football supporters is nothing of the sort.

The Easter weekend is packed with action, fraught with nerves and high on emotion. Leeds United v Hull City was exactly such.

The Tigers were as technically and tactically astute as any team that has visited Elland Road this campaign. Although United created the better chances they were passed through and around far too often in a first half where possession was firmly in the grasp pf Liam Rosenior's side. Whites' manager Daniel Farke rectified the imbalance after the break as his side were charged with being more aggressive in possession to counteract the jeopardy posed to an unbeaten home record.

Sam Byram scoring with a header - which he said came off his teeth - had stopped the nervous grinding of 36,000 sets of teeth in the stadium, that was until Fabio Carvalho levelled at least.

But Inspired by Georginio Rutter, who is defying medicine by returning to his shimmying best swiftly after hernia surgery, and the rejuvenated Crysencio Summerville, United produced the quality which separates them from the rest of the Championship in key moments to take hold of the scoreline.

The coup de grace was Dan James' precision ping of a half volley from halfway which was exquisite. In that moment everyone felt sheer joy in seeing a player produce such a remarkable piece of skill having suffered heartache with his country a week previously

Amid all of this captivating encounter those of us present witnessed a very uplifting experience - a sign that the fight to eradicate tragedy chanting is being won.

It was superb to see the memories of Christopher Loftus and Kevin Speight were so respectfully observed by the club, its supporters and those from Hull City both inside and outside Elland Road in the week in which their tragic deaths in Istanbul are remembered 24 years on.