Nerlens Noel with an alley oop vs the Detroit Pistons
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Nerlens Noel (New York Knicks) with an alley oop vs the Detroit Pistons, 02/28/2021
Nerlens Noel (New York Knicks) with an alley oop vs the Detroit Pistons, 02/28/2021
Miami Heat small forward Jimmy Butler will miss Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Hawks with right knee inflammation, the team disclosed about two hours before tipoff.
The remark was made Sunday on SEC Network Plus as South Carolina hosted Clemson.
Fernando Tatis Jr. gets a full no-trade provision through 2028 as part of his $330 million, 14-year contract with the San Diego Padres. Tatis will give up a percentage of his salary to a company called Big League Advance as part of a contract in which he accepted an up-front payment several years ago.
Veteran left-hander Mike Kickham, a non-roster invite, threw two scoreless innings in the Dodgers' 2-1 victory over the Oakland Athletics.
The Canes, after four straight games against Tampa Bay, won the first of two against the Central Division-leading Florida Panthers.
You know brothers Jeff and Ward. Their NASCAR legacy continues with their sons in full-time Xfinity rides.
The Texas A&M women are the No. 1 overall seed. South Carolina’s game time Friday is set.
The first baseman is out of minor-league options this season, and the Texas Rangers don’t want to lose him on waivers.
The right fielder’s two-run home run in the first inning against Kansas City traveled 430 feet with an exit velocity of 114.4 mph.
After years of seeing a handful of drivers — the same guys, really — dominate NASCAR's top level nearly every week, the Cup Series is experiencing a little parity to start the season. William Byron was the third surprise winner through three races this season with his victory Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Byron joined Michael McDowell and Christopher Bell as unlikely winners to start this season.
After the shortest season in history due to the COVID-19 pandemic, MLS is ready to kickoff its 26th season on Monday with 27 teams.
The NASCAR Cup Series hits its first intermediate track of the year at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
Three top-7 players are either doubtful or out already in Sacramento.
As Miami was staying one step ahead of an exceptional Utah Jazz team on Friday, it was a reminder of how formidable this Heat team looked in the NBA’s Disney bubble, with Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic collectively and simultaneously playing like All Stars.
The No. 24 car won Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
The health and safety protocols in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19 have already led to one disagreement with the Royals.
Tar Heels’ freshman center had been steadily building towards breakout game in win over Florida State.
South Carolina mounted a furious rally late but couldn’t come all the way back.
Noah Gragson had close to a 9-second lead, the outside lane wide open and the white flag waiting for him ahead. The JR Motorsports driver was on the verge of an elusive victory at Homestead-Miami Speedway. A fraction of a second earlier or later and Gragson would have cruised by and ended up in victory lane.
In a show of solidarity against social and racial injustice, UCLA gymnasts raise a fist after their floor routine during their Black Excellence meet.