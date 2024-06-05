Nerinx Hall celebrates long-awaited state championship

ST. LOUIS — For the first time since 1988, the Nerinx Hall girls’ soccer team can call themselves state champions.

The Markers defeated Eureka in a dramatic 2-1 in double overtime metro-area clash for the Class 4 championship over the weekend.

Nerinx Hall had previously appeared in four consecutive state championships but lost all their attempts.

The Markers finished the season with a 17-3-1 record overall.

