The Nerazzurri at TST: debut on 5 June at 14:45 EST

The countdown is over. Inter will make their debut at The Soccer Tournament (TST) tomorrow, the prestigious 7-a-side football event in Cary, North Carolina, USA from 5 to 10 June. On Wednesday, the squad made it to Cary where representatives arrived from all over the world. The Nerazzurri took part in photos before heading out for their first training session ahead of the debut game against “La Bombonera”. The Inter side is made up of Inter Legends including Marco Materazzi, Tommaso Berni, Borja Valero, Giorgos Karagounis and Francesco Colonnese who will be joined by players from Inter Academy, Inter Club and Inter Campus as well as talents and international content creators linked to the Club.

THE SCHEDULE

5 June, 14:45 EDT INTER vs. La Bombonera

5 June, 23:00 EDT INTER vs. Gracie F.C.

6 June, 22:00 EDT INTER vs. Banheiristas F.C.