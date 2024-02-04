Nephew of former Arkansas great Jason Peters commits to Razorbacks

Sam Pittman and the Arkansas football team picked up their fourth commit of the Class of 2025 on Friday.

Markeylin Batton, a three-star athlete from Texas committed late Saturday, choosing Arkansas over Missouri, Texas Tech, Michigan State, Oregon State, Houston and others.

Batton played running back, wide receiver and defensive back last year for his Atlanta High School team. Recruiting services expect he would play running back or defensive back in college.

He joins four-star running back Jamarion Parker, three-star quarterback Grayson Wilson and kicker Evan Noel as the fourth member of Arkansas’ Class of 2025. The Hogs’ Class of 2024 signed 16 players in December. If that number seems smaller than usual, it’s because it is. Teams have focused more on the transfer portal than high-school recruiting since the pandemic.

If Batton signs and plays for the Razorbacks, he will follow in the footsteps of his uncle, Arkansas tight end-turned-NFL-offensive-lineman Jason Peters

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire