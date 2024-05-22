Nepal's Lamichhane has visa rejected for World Cup

Lamichhane has played in the Big Bash in Australia and the Indian Premier League [Getty Images]

Nepal spinner Sandeep Lamichhane says he has had his visa to enter the United States for the T20 World Cup rejected.

The 23-year-old was found guilty of raping an 18-year-old woman in December 2023 but had that conviction overturned last week.

He was originally left out of Nepal's 15-man squad for the tournament, which will be held in the United States and the Caribbean, but was reportedly set to be added to their party.

Lamichhane, Nepal's former captain and biggest-name player, also had a visa application to the US rejected in 2019, when he was due to play in the Caribbean Premier League.

"And the US Embassy did it again, what they did back in 2019," Lamichhane said.

"They denied my visa for the T20 World Cup happening in USA and West Indies. Unfortunate. I am sorry to all the well wishers of Nepal Cricket."

BBC Sport has contacted Nepal Cricket and the US Embassy in Nepal for comment.

Lamichhane was suspended as Nepal captain in September 2022 following the rape accusations.

He made a controversial return to the Nepal side in February 2023 following his release on bail for their matches against Scotland and Namibia.

His return was met with protests, and players from both opposition nations refused to shake his hand.

Teams have until 25 May to make changes to their provisional World Cup squads while Nepal's first match is against Netherlands in Texas on 4 June.