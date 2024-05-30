Nepal's Lamichhane denied US visa for second time

Nepali leg spinner Sandeep Lamichhane has been training in Kathmandu while he awaited the outcome of his visa application [Getty Images]

Nepal leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane is set to miss the T20 World Cup after a second visa application to the United States was rejected.

The 23-year-old's initial application was turned down by the the US Embassy in Kathmandu last week.

Lamichhane was found guilty of raping an 18-year-old woman in December 2023 but that conviction was recently overturned.

Nepal's government and the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) had attempted to intervene on the player's behalf with a second application.

However, a statement from CAN said "despite taking necessary initiatives" the "US Embassy has expressed its inability to give travel permission to national player Lamichhane".

He was originally left out of Nepal's 15-man squad for the tournament, which will be held in the United States and the Caribbean, but was reportedly set to be added to their party.

Lamichhane, Nepal's former captain and biggest-name player, also had a visa application to the US rejected in 2019, when he was due to play in the Caribbean Premier League.

Nepal play the Netherlands in their opening match of the T20 World Cup in Dallas on 4 June.