Nepal all out for 106 against Netherlands in T20 World Cup

Netherland's Bas de Leede celebrates taking the wicket of Nepal's Gulsan Jha in their T20 World Cup clash in Dallas on Tuesday (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds)

The Netherlands produced a disciplined bowling display to restrict Nepal to 106 all out in their T20 World Cup Group D game in Dallas on Tuesday.

Logan van Beek took three wickets for just 18 runs while Tim Pringle also claimed a trio of wickets, finishing with figures of 3-20 off four overs.

Paul van Meekeren bagged a brace of wickets for 19 runs at the Grand Prairie Stadium while Bas de Leede finished on 2-22.

After losing the toss, Nepal's batsmen struggled to get to grips with moist, overcast conditions after being put into bat following a slight delay of play caused by a wet outfield.

Nepal were soon in trouble, losing two early wickets to find themselves struggling at 2-1 after 3.1 overs.

Anil Sah was the next to fall for 11 runs after being caught by van Beek off Pringle as Nepal reached 3-40.

There was a slight revival after Rohit Paudel hit a brisk 35 off 37 balls, but the Nepal skipper soon found himself running out of middle order partners.

Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee and Sompal Kami all fell in quick succession to leave Nepal struggling on 66-6 after 13.2 overs, and when Paudel was dismissed by Pringle the final three wickets all tumbled rapidly.

