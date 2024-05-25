NEPA Sports Hall of Fame candidates announced

A dozen candidates are on this year’s ballot for election into the Northeast Chapter of the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame.

Local officials announced the list of candidates, eight of whom will be inducted as the Class of 2024 at a ceremony Oct. 6 at Fiorelli’s in Peckville.

The candidates are: Jordan Hoyt Calvey (Abington Heights, track and field), Gary Grudzinski (Bishop Klonowski, baseball), Charlie Orlando (Holy Cross, track and field, cross country), Steven Pratico (Valley View, football), Susan Dempsey (Dunmore, volleyball), Joe Dente (PIAA official), Matt McGloin (West Scranton, football), Beth McGowan (Mid Valley, basketball), Gina Chieffallo Moreno (Valley View, softball), Jim Tomcho (Mid Valley, basketball), Sandy Zanghi (Scranton Tech, football) and Tony Blaisure (Elk Lake, softball).

Former Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Red Barons general manager Rick Muntean will be honored with the chapter’s service award.

Times-Tribune sports editor Chris Imperiale will be presented with the media award.

Voting will be held from June 24 through July 3. Only Hall members are allowed to vote. To request an application for membership, contact Bob Walsh at 570-346-2228 or Jerry Valonis at 570-498-9461.