“We Are NEPA” Penn State Event Held at Fox Hill Country Club

Penn State head coaches James Franklin and Mike Rhoades, along with numerous PSU football players, including Wyoming Area’s Dominic DeLuca and North Schuylkill’s Tyler Elsdon joined at Fox Hill CC in Exeter for an NIL event and to give back to the NEPA fans.

