Neosho upsets Republic in extra innings

May 15—SPRINGFIELD — The seventh-seeded Neosho Wildcats' baseball team showed what strong pitching and clutch defense can do as it upset the second-seeded Republic Tigers 2-1 in extra innings in their Class 6 District 6 game on Wednesday in Springfield.

Neosho (10-22) got on the board in the top of the first inning when Alex Rodriguez scored on a fielder's choice after a Jaiden Fisher ground ball.

Neosho starter Bostyn Patterson held Republic hitless until two outs in the bottom of the fourth, when Cooper Pilkinton connected for a single to center field, but Pilkinton was stranded after Jaiden Fisher snagged an infield pop-up to end the inning and the Tiger scoring threat.

Patterson gave up his second hit of the game in the bottom of the sixth inning, when Devon Hughes hit a lead-off line drive single to center field. Again, the Wildcat defense held and Neosho entered the final inning clinging to a 1-0 advantage.

Neosho went down in order in the top of the seventh and Republic's Pilkinton connected for his second single of the day with a leadoff line drive to center field. Pilkinton advanced to second base on a Carter Nation sacrifice fly and later scored on a Brett Hendrickson single to left field to tie the game at 1-1 with one out.

After a Ryder Davis groundout to Neosho third baseman Hudson Williams and a Patterson strikeout of Garrett Lester, the teams went into extra innings to determine who would advance to Thursday's district semifinal game.

Neosho's Fisher opened the top of the eighth inning with a single to left field and advanced to second on a Cade Spiva sacrifice bunt before scoring on a Noah Lawson line drive single to left field that gave the Wildcats a 2-1 lead heading into the bottom of the eighth.

Republic (18-15) leadoff hitter Trace Harrington connected for a single to center and advanced to second on a walk of Jackson Overstreet, but he was later thrown out trying to take third base on a fielder's choice. With two down, Neosho reliever Quinton Hughes sealed the Wildcat win with a strikeout of Pilkinton.

Neosho's Patterson gave up one run on four hits, while striking out four and walking two in seven innings of work. Hughes gave up one hit, struck out two and walked one in one inning of relief.

Harrington gave up two runs on nine hits, while striking out 11 and walking one in eight innings.

Williams and Spiva both recorded multiple hits for Neosho. Williams was 2 for 4 and Spiva was 2 for 3. Pilkinton led Republic, finishing 2 for 3 with a run.

With the win, the Wildcats advance to face the winner of Wednesday's late game between No. 3 Nixa and No. 6 Carthage. Neosho's semifinal game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday.