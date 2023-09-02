Neosho takes loss at home to Nixa

Sep. 1—NEOSHO, Mo. — The score should have been much closer than it was, but two long drives ending in failed fourth-down plays in the third quarter doomed the Neosho Wildcats to a 46-17 loss to Nixa and an 0-2 start to the 2023 season.

The Wildcats scored on an 85-yard, 14-play drive with 12 seconds left in the first half to pull to within 9 points of Nixa at 26-17 at halftime.

After giving up an opening drive touchdown to go down to the Eagles 32-17, Neosho mounted a 19-play, five-minute drive that started at its own 21-yard line, but that drive stalled when the Wildcats failed to convert on fourth down and goal from its own 4-yard line with 4:34 left in the third quarter.

The Wildcats still had Nixa buried deep in its own territory, but the Eagles struck fast with an 84-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Nate Uber to receiver Wyatt Vincent to go up 40-17.

The Wildcats mounted another long drive starting at its own 24, going 13 plays to Nixa's 13-yard line, but they failed to convert on fourth and 5 with 11:21 left in the game to end all hope of a comeback.

"Offensively, we had some drives that we should have scored, and we just couldn't punch it in," said Neosho junior running back Denver Welch, who scored both of Neosho's touchdowns and rushed 27 times for 118 yards in the game.

"Defensively, we could have performed better, but I feel like we have one of the best defenses in the conference," Welch said. "We're going to get it together, we're going to lock in and we've got it."

Nixa went up early in the game, scoring a touchdown on its first drive to go up 6-0 after the missed extra point.

Neosho answered with an eight-play drive that ended in a 35-yard field goal by senior Juan Biancarte to make the score 6-3.

Nixa used the big play to score its next touchdown on a 53-yard pass and go up 13-3 with 2:07 left in the first quarter.

Another big play, a 51-yard touchdown pass, produced Nixa's next touchdown and a 20-3 lead. Neosho scored twice in the second quarter but was stymied for the rest of the game, while Nixa continued to use the big play to pull away in the second half.