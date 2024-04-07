Neosho JV Defeats Fairland to Claim Miners Division Championship of Mickey Mantle Classic

COMMERCE, OK — Over in Commerce, Oklahoma, they played host to the 25th Annual Mickey Mantle Classic with today being the final day. Championship Saturday.

In the Miners Division, Neosho JV squared off against Fairland. The Wildcats won the game 5-4, to claim the championship.

Hosia Ernest Jr earned the win on the mound for Neosho going; 7.0 IP, 8 H and finished with 6 strikeouts.

Cooper Charlton racked up two RBI’s. Ernest and Liam McInturff each had an RBI in the win.

For Fairland, Colt Kinsey had an RBI as did Gannon Smalley.

