Neosho falls to Branson in extras

Apr. 30—NEOSHO, Mo. — Carter Jenkins belted an RBI triple and scored on a fielding error in the top of the eighth inning to help Branson (5-14, 1-7 COC) earn a 5-3 victory over Neosho on Thursday.

Lance Strahan ignited the inning with a leadoff walk. He got into scoring position after Ridge Schroeder laid down a sacrifice bunt before Jenkins' hit.

After falling behind 3-2 in the top of the seventh, River Brill tied the game for Neosho in the bottom half with an RBI single to force extras.

Brill suffered the loss for Neosho (3-19, 0-6 COC). Lane Yost led the way offensively with two hits and a run scored, and Wyatt Keplar hit a two-run triple in the third.

Mark Bristow, the winning pitcher, threw a scoreless eighth to secure the win for the Pirates.

Jenkins and James Houston had four of Branson's six hits.

The Wildcats play at Webb City at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.