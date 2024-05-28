NEO A&M Women’s Basketball Holds Youth Camp

MIAMI, OK – NEO Women’s basketball held a youth camp beginning on Tuesday, May 28th for grades 2nd-8th.

Lady Norse head coach Jim Rowland and several players lead the camp. The campers ran through various drills in the morning, as well as participated in numerous competitive activities.

The girls would learn basketball fundamentals such as dribbling and ball control. NEO head women’s basketball coach Jim Rowland said giving back to the community through these camps is a very rewarding feeling.

“It’s a good thing for these young ladies,” said Rowland.

“I have them come back every year, and I’ve seen many of them grow up. Being here for 20 years, we try to make it something fun and enjoyable. I truly love giving back to this wonderful community.”

Lady Norse sophomore shooting guard Hiba Malkawi said it was a great experience seeing the competitiveness out of the campers.

“We had a good time,” Malkawi said.

“We got the competitiveness out of them, and it’s been such a great start. I can’t wait to see what the rest of this week holds.”

Coach Rowland will continue the camp through Friday, May 31st from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

