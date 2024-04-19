NEO Lady Norse drops game two 15-5 to NOC Enid

MIAMI, Ok. — The NEO Lady Norse softball squad is on a bit of a slump after losing four straight games. But, Thursday afternoon they sought to get a win in the winning column as they hosted Northern Oklahoma College-Enid in a doubleheader.

The Lady Norse took game one in a comeback fashion to defeat the Lady Jets 11-7. NEO found themselves down 7-0 through five in a half innings. However, in the bottom of the fifth inning, they scored 11 unanswered runs to take the lead 11-74 and win the game.

The Lady Norse fell in game two 15-5 in five innings. NEO dropped to 25-19 on the season.

NEO gave up six early runs in the top of the first innings and would only score one in the bottom of the first. Then, Enid scored five runs to go up 11-1 and added two more runs in the third inning to lead 13-1 through the first three innings.

After surrendering one run in the top of the fourth inning, the Lady Norse finally saw a good hit as Camille Davidson smashed a three-run homer. to cut the deficit to 14-4. Enid punched in another run in the top of the fifth. One last chance for NEO came from Madison Pratt with a solo home run but they still trailed by 10.

The Lady Norse lost by run-rule 15-5.

Davidson went 1-for-2 with three RBIs and one run scored. While Pratt was 1-for-3 had two RBIs and scored a run.

NEO will be back at home to host NOC-Tonkawa in a doubleheader on Saturday, April 20th at 2 p.m.

