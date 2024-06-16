NEO Hosts 2024 8-Man All-Star Football Game

MIAMI, OK – Athletes from all over the state of Oklahoma participated in the 8-man all-star game at Red Robertson field on Saturday.

Over 70 athletes would be honored during the evening’s ceremony. The game is part of an over 20-year tradition to reward and honor the best players with a week long stay in Miami. The Oklahoma Eight Man Football Coaches Association would play a major role in putting on the event, with the two teams playing divided into green and white.

OEMFCA game day coordinator Chad Davis said the event is special because it gives some kids the opportunity to hit the field for one last time.

“One of the things we ask in orientation is how many of you are fortunate enough to play college football, and only about 10 of them raise their hand,” said Davis.

“For the rest of the kids, this is it. It’s just kind of cool to see them kind of leave it all out on the field one last time.”

David Kerr, OEMFCA Associate director and recent hall of fame inductee, said the friendships the kids make can last a lifetime.

“This is about the friendships these guys will make. That’s what always amazed me is that these kids have played against each other for years in different schools and they may have disliked each other at one point, but now they realize their in the same place,” said Kerr.

“They form friendships that can last a lifetime.”

The green team would end up winning the matchup 48-26.

