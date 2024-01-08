NEO hosting 2023 National Junior College Athletic Association Coaches Association duals this week

Jan. 8—MIAMI, Okla. — Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College in Miami is hosting this week the 2023 National Junior College Athletic Association Coaches Association duals.

The event will run Friday and Saturday, Jan. 12-13.

Teams representing schools in Oklahoma, Oregon, Kansas, Iowa, Illinois, Idaho, Colorado, Wyoming, Minnesota and Nebraska are competing.

"The national duals have always been an exciting event, and it is even better for us since we host it," NEO Athletic Director and wrestling coach Joe Renfro said in a statement. "We are fortunate to have the best of both worlds. The opportunity to see teams from across the country that we typically do not see during the regular season before the individual national tournament is a blessing. Twenty-four of the country's best NJCAA schools will be competing under one roof in hopes of walking away with a national dual title. It does not get more exciting than that."

The duals will take place starting at 9 a.m. on both days in the NEO gym and Glen Wolfe Student Activity Center.

Admission is $5.

Friday consists of pool wrestling to decide seeding for the advance team tournament, which begins Saturday. Final matches Saturday evening will determine top placings.

The duals also will be live streamed on the NEO Athletics website: https://neoathletics.com/watch

You can also follow the duals at trackwrestling.com