Nemechek wins at Charlotte for 3rd truck win of season

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — John Hunter Nemechek made it through a late crash, then held on to the lead on a restart 10 laps from the end to win the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Friday night.

Winning for the third time this season, Nemechek showed once again this season why he gave up his seat in the Cup Series last year to join Kyle Busch Motorsports.

“I'm smiling. I'm winning races,” he said. “What could better than that?”

Nemechek has a season of thrills in his run around Charlotte.

He used a three-wide pass to gain the lead with 65 laps to go and was cruising to victory until the most severe crash of the race nearly spoiled things.

Trey Hutchins III had slowed after hitting the wall and drifted down the track as Johnny Sauter and Drew Dollar hit Hutchins’ vehicle with great force.

Nemechek was the next racer through before the caution came out as flying debris appeared to damage his roof and knock out the car’s onboard camera.

He remembers hearing a ‘Thunk,' as what looked like a tire caught his roof and left what Nemechek said was a pretty big hole.

Nemechek wasn't sure what was ahead as he approached the crash at full speed and used his skill to react the best way he knew how.

“I kind of just shot for the middle, kind of ‘Days of Thunder’ moment, and hoped for the best,” said Nemechek, referencing the Tom Cruise film from three decades ago.

After a lengthy cleanup, Nemechek again moved out front and finished in front of Hocevar.

Hocevar said he needed two more laps to run down Nemechek. “I just got beat today,” said Hocevar, in his rookie season.

It was the ninth truck win of Nemechek's career. He gained control with a dramatic, daring dash from third as he moved from the up near to the wall to close to the apron before moving past leader Stewart Friesen and second-place Carson Hocevar.

Nemechek gave up the lead for a final green-flag pit stop about 30 laps from the end. Soon enough, the Kyle Busch Racing driver shuffled back up to the top and closed out the victory.

It was the fourth consecutive win on tracks of a 1 1/2 miles in length this season, following Nemechek's victory at Las Vegas, owner Kyle Busch's wins at Atlanta and Kansas.

Sauter, Hutchins and Dollar all walked out of their trucks after the scary crash.

Sheldon Creed, who won two races ago at Darlington, led 33 of the first 34 laps to take stage one. His chances, though, ended when he tangled with Todd Gilliland, winner at the Circuit of the Americas last week, at the start of the second stage.

Zane Smith, the second stage winner, fell back after picking up a penalty for having a crew member move out for a change too early.

Ben Rhodes finished third, followed by Friesen and Gilliland.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories

  • Soccer-IFAB extends five substitutes rule to end of 2022

    The temporary rule was first introduced in May 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic to allow teams to use five substitutes, instead of the standard three, to support player welfare amid a congested fixture schedule. The International Football Association Board (IFAB) said the temporary amendment will remain in place until Dec. 31, 2022, "for all top-level competitions", with its implementation at the discretion of individual competition organisers. "The decision follows a global analysis of the ongoing impact of COVID-19 on football, as well as representations from several key stakeholders from across the football community," IFAB said in a statement.

  • Return to sender? Neighbors find huge alligator sitting by their mailbox on NC island

    “I bet you won’t get any mail today,” one woman said.

  • Photojournalist, gay rights pioneer Kay Lahusen dies at 91

    Kay Lahusen, a pioneering gay rights activist who chronicled the movement’s earliest days through her photography and writing, has died. Known as the first openly gay U.S. photojournalist, Lahusen died Wednesday at Chester County Hospital outside Philadelphia, following a brief illness. Together with her partner, the late activist Barbara Gittings, Lahusen advocated for gay civil rights years before the 1969 Stonewall uprising in New York helped launch the modern LGBTQ era. She captured widely published images of some of the nation’s first protests.

  • Idaho COVID-19 case tally falls again, but health care worker infections rise significantly

    The state added more than 1,000 new health care worker infections to totals on Friday, possibly because of backlogged data.

  • The world’s largest crypto exchanges have invested in India despite unfriendly policies

    In November 2019, Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trade volumes, acquired WazirX, and last year, CoinDCX, secured financing from Seychelles-based BitMEX and San Francisco-based giant Coinbase.

  • Cavs still view Kevin Love as valuable piece in slow rebuild

    As the Cavaliers' slow, stuttering rebuild continues around a “core four” of young players, the team still views Kevin Love as an important piece. On Friday, general manager Koby Altman spoke to the media for the first time since the Cavs completed a injury-marred season by going 22-50 and failing to compete for a playoff spot during a year in which Love went from being a major contributor to a distraction. Love's mini-tantrum was also a microcosm of a frustrating season for the Cavs, who used 30 different starting lineups and lost 300 total games to injuries.

  • Taiwan's president said China interfered in and delayed its COVID-19 vaccine deal with Pfizer-BioNTech

    Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen said in a tweet on Wednesday that Taiwan will "oppose attempts to exploit vaccine supply for political purposes."

  • Cathie Wood says Elon Musk will eventually prove positive for bitcoin - and predicts central banks will begin adding crypto to their balance sheets

    "He has encouraged a lot more conversation, a lot more analytical thinking. And I do believe he's going to become a part of the process," Wood said.

  • FSU Softball rallies for 4-3 win in 9th, sweeps LSU for return to WCWS

    The Florida State softball team is going back to the Women's College World Series.With a come-from-behind, 4-3 victory in nine innings Friday night, the No. 10 seed Seminoles ended the season of No.

  • Tesla patent applications reveal that Cybertruck could use facial recognition to adjust climate controls, mirrors, and more

    Newly published patent applications hint at potential Cybertruck features like cameras that recognize a driver's face.

  • Tennis-Gauff embracing pressure and playing freer

    The 17-year-old became an overnight sensation when she reached the fourth round of Wimbledon in 2019 as a qualifier with many predicting she was destined to become the dominant force in women's tennis. Gauff, seeded 24 at Roland Garros, will find herself in the spotlight again but says she will not be stressing. "I think I have been playing a lot freer, and I think you can see it while I'm on the court," Gauff, who won her first WTA claycourt title in Parma this month, told reporters.

  • Cuban baseball player defects in Florida

    One of Cuba's top baseball players, Cesar Prieto, has defected after arriving in Florida with the national team to compete in an Olympics qualifying tournament. "His decision, contrary to the commitment made to the people and the team, has generated repudiation among his teammates and other members of the delegation," Cuba's baseball federation said in a statement. The 22-year-old second baseman, who defected after arriving in Miami on Wednesday, is a strong hitter and considered one of Cuba's most promising young baseball talents.

  • NHL betting: Will the Leafs push Montreal to the brink of elimination?

    Let's see where the betting value lies in Game 4 of the Maple Leafs-Canadiens series and Game 5 of Predators-Hurricanes.

  • Austin Dillon sets pace in lone Cup Series practice for Coca-Cola 600

    Austin Dillon set the pace Friday evening in the NASCAR Cup Series’ lone practice for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Dillon powered the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet to a best lap of 180.935 mph on the 1.5-mile track, leading a sweep of the first four spots by Chevrolet drivers. He’s a […]

  • After spitting incident, Young, Hawks beat Knicks 105-94

    ATLANTA (AP) Trae Young wanted to make a big impression in his first trip to the playoffs. Shaking off an ugly spitting incident at Madison Square Garden, Young dazzled in the first home playoff game of his career, scoring 21 points and dishing out 14 assists to lead the Atlanta Hawks to a 105-94 victory over the New York Knicks in Game 3 of their opening-round series Friday night. Spurred on by a raucous crowd of 15,743, by far the largest of the season in Atlanta, the Hawks pulled ahead 2-1 in the best-of-seven series.

  • Nude streaker invades rain-soaked Nationals Park ... with a plan

    We had a slightly smarter idiot on the field this time.

  • Jusuf Nurkic with an and one vs the Denver Nuggets

    Jusuf Nurkic (Portland Trail Blazers) with an and one vs the Denver Nuggets, 05/27/2021

  • Aaron Gordon with a dunk vs the Portland Trail Blazers

    Aaron Gordon (Denver Nuggets) with a dunk vs the Portland Trail Blazers, 05/27/2021

  • Is Stephen Curry worthy of the MVP award after missing playoffs?

    Chris Haynes & Vincent Goodwill debate the current state of the NBA MVP award. Warriors guard Stephen Curry is among three finalists despite his team narrowly missing the playoffs in the play-in tournament. Should award voters hold team records and playoff berths against MVP candidates or are we evolving away from those high standards? Hear the full conversation on Posted Up with Chris Haynes. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.

  • Devin Haney on Jorge Linares bout: 'This is my biggest test on paper'

    WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney talks 1-on-1 with Kevin Iole about his May 29 matchup vs. veteran Jorge Linares.