Nemechek: ‘I had to win to prove to myself that I can do this’
John Hunter Nemechek motivated after an impressive NASCAR Xfinity Series win at Texas Motor Speedway in the No. 54 for Joe Gibbs Racing.
Results of Saturday's playoff race and the driver points after the opening race in the Round of 8 Xfinity Series playoffs.
Daniel Hemric's first-win bid comes up just short after leading 55 laps at Texas Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.
The salvation that comes with postseason wins has been in short supply for NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs hopefuls this year. Saturday’s race at Texas Motor Speedway was the latest instance. Drivers outside of the title-eligible picture have won three of the four playoff races so far this season. Camping World Truck Series regular John Hunter […]
John Hunter Nemechek powers the No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota to another Xfinity Series win at Texas Motor Speedway.
Full results from Sunday's Cup Series playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway, won by Kyle Larson.
Check out what drivers said after Sunday's Round of 8 opener at Texas Motor Speedway.
A relatively smooth sail for NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs hopefuls unraveled into late-race bedlam Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway. The postseason picture made some significant shuffles after Sunday’s Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500, won in dominant fashion by Kyle Larson — who had the most trouble-free day among the eight remaining title contenders. One by one, […]
The No. 9 Chevrolet of Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott failed pre-race inspection two times Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway. He was the only playoff driver to have his car fail multiple times before the Autotrader EchoPark 500, the opening race in the Round of 8 for the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. RELATED: Playoff standings […]
Kyle Larson survived multiple late restarts to win Sunday's Cup playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway and advance to the Championship 4.