NEMCC falls at Jones in opener

Sep. 3—ELLISVILLE — Northeast Mississippi Community College lost its first season opener since 2018 with a 41-17 decision at Jones College on Thursday, September 2 at Sim Cooley Field.

The Tigers were ranked No. 15 in the preseason JCGridiron Dirty 30 rankings while host Jones appeared at No. 13.

The Bobcats scored two plays into the game on a 68-yard run by Florida State transfer La'Damian Webb. Jones added a pair of special teams scores, including a 62-yard punt return from Ladarius Webb.

Northeast's first points of the season came on a 33-yard field goal by John Ellis Murrah (Corinth) at the 12:17 mark of the second quarter. AC Graham (Atlanta, Ga.) had the Tigers' first touchdown one possession later on a 4-yard quarterback scamper.

Graham's score cut Northeast's deficit to 14-10 with 4:09 to go before halftime. However, the Bobcats scored 20 unanswered points to push their lead to 34-10.

Goldman Butler, VI (Biggersville) scored the Tigers' final touchdown on a 4-yard run just before the end of the third quarter.

Graham led Northeast with 152 yards of total offense. Kylan Garrett (Louisville) was his top target with 100 receiving yards on seven receptions during his Northeast debut.

Webb had 193 yards on the ground with two touchdowns to pace Jones.

Northeast welcomes Mississippi Gulf Coast for its home opener next Thursday.

PARRISH ALFORD is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Contact him at parrish.alford@journalinc.com.