Nemanja Bjelica producing at elite level as key Warriors reserve

Bjelica producing at elite level as key Warriors reserve originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After three weeks of the 2021-22 season, the Warriors are feeling like they are starting to click on all cylinders.

Their schedule has been rather weak, so too much cannot be made of their sensational start, but one thing is for certain -- the team is having fun and finding a rhythm that they had not felt for a couple of seasons.

Here are some notes and observations about the first couple weeks of the season:

1) Jordan Poole has arrived

After some early inconsistent play over the first couple weeks of the season, Jordan Poole has ignited. Poole is averaging 27.3 points per game on 57 percent from the field and 47 percent from deep over the last three games, which is the best three-game stretch of his young career.

Due to his recent surge, Poole's overall season statistics stand at 18.4 points per game, on 47 percent shooting from the field and 35 percent from long range. If he can maintain these types of numbers for a whole season, he surely will be in the mix for the Most Improved Player award.

2) Don't leave Otto Porter Jr. open

A word of warning for any Warriors' opponents, do not let Otto Porter Jr. have any space, or else he will make you pay. Porter Jr. is shooting 53 percent from deep on wide-open 3's this season so far, and doing most of his damage early in the shot clock when defenses are not as prepared.

Porter Jr. is shooting 47 percent from 3 point range overall on the year, and has become a major weapon off the bench for the Warriors.

3) Nemanja Bjelica is producing at his highest level

Sometimes it is hard to fully understand the impact of a role player by their statistics, as their usage on the court may vary and their minutes on the court might not amount to sizable numbers. Yet, Nemanja Bjelica is producing career-highs in his limited minutes.

Bjelica is playing only 15 minutes per game, but extrapolated into 36 minutes of action like a starter, he would be averaging 17 points per game, with nearly 12 rebounds and 5 assists per contest, on an incredible 56 percent from the field and 3-point line. Each of these numbers are Beli's career highs in "Per 36 Minutes".

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast