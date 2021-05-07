Nelson's multi-homer game leads Nixa past Neosho

May 7—NEOSHO, Mo. — Nixa's Jaret Nelson homered twice to highlight a stellar outing at the plate as the Eagles (17-6, 5-4 COC) rallied past Neosho 13-10 in a slugfest on Thursday afternoon at Roy B. Shaver Field.

Nelson finished with three hits, three runs driven in and scored four times.

Neosho jumped out to a fast start, leading 9-4 in the middle innings. Nixa overcame the deficit by outscoring the Wildcats 9-1 over the final three frames.

Also for the Eagles, Sam Russo and Alek Johnston logged two hits and two RBI apiece. Rylan Michel collected a pair of hits and drove in one run.

Keith Piepmeir, who followed Hardy Dougan in relief, struck out 10 batters in 5 2/3 innings of three-run ball.

Lane Yost went 3 for 3 with two RBI and four runs scored to pace Neosho (3-21, 0-8 COC). He finished a home run shy of the cycle.

Carter Fenske suffered the loss for the Wildcats.

Neosho hosts East Newton at 4:30 p.m. Monday.