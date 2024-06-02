Nelson Velazquez’s ninth-inning triple sparks KC Royals’ comeback against Padres

The Royals’ improbable 4-3 triumph over the San Diego Padres on Sunday was built on a series of firsts.

Nelson Velazquez provided the game’s most electrifying moment when he banged his first triple as a Royal off the Boulevard sign in left-center field in the ninth. The blast scored two and tied the game 3-3 at Kauffman Stadium.

Nick Loftin then lifted a fly ball deep enough to right field for a game-winning sacrifice fly, his first career walk-off RBI.

The three-run ninth made Will Klein, in his third major-league game, a winning pitcher for — you guessed it — the first time. But he didn’t get the ball.

“It’s pretty cool, I’m not going to lie,” said Klein, who pitched a 1-2-3 ninth. “But I think Nick’s got that one. My ball probably got tossed and scuffed somewhere.”

The Royals appeared to be a scuffed team entering the ninth. They trailed 3-1 and looked bad falling behind in the eight, when a wild pickoff attempt from reliever Angel Zerpa opened the door for a two-run inning.

Heading into a series against the AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians, the Royals were facing the prospect of a season-long losing streak — and getting swept for the first time in 2024.

Then came the ninth inning. Vinnie Pasquantino led off with a single against Padres reliever Yuki Matsui and then Salvador Perez drew a walk.

Up stepped Velazquez, pinch-hitting for Adam Frazier. In Friday’s series opener, Velazquez had come oh-so-close to hitting a three-run homer that would’ve tied the game in the ninth.

Kansas City Royals manager Matt Quatraro (and all other on-field personnel) wore a No. 4 patch for Sunday’s game against the San Diego Padres in honor of Lou Gehrig Day at Kauffman Stadium.

When the ball left his bat this time, he knew it would remain in the ballpark.

“When I hit it, I knew it wasn’t a homer,” Velazquez said. “Too much of a line drive. But I say, ‘I have to run.’”

So run he did, tearing through second base and sliding head-first into third as Pasquantino and pinch-runner Dairon Blanco scored.

“I was thinking stay at second, but I said I have to go to third,” Velazquez said. “Make that run 90 feet away.”

That put Loftin in position to drive in Velazquez as the winning run.

“I wanted to get a pitch up that I could handle, put a good swing on it and get it in the outfield,” Loftin said. “I gave it my best swing.”

Good enough for Velazquez to use his wheels again, this time to score the game-winner.

Ragans effective

Royals starting pitcher Cole Ragans didn’t get the decision but pitched effectively when KC needed a starter to come through.

“I don’t think I changed anything,” Ragans said. “Just stick to the process. I do my homework and I’m prepared.”

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Cole Ragans delivers against the San Diego Padres during Sunday’s game at Kauffman Stadium.

The Padres had scored 18 runs on 29 hits through the first two games of the series. Sunday’s game was tied 1-1 when Ragans completed his day after six innings and six strikeouts.

He raised his punchout total to 89, which ranks third in the AL, while lowering his ERA to 3.21.

Center fielder Kyle Isbel left the game in the sixth inning after colliding with Bobby Witt Jr. on a play in the outfield. It appeared Witt’s left leg hit the side of Isbel’s head.

Isbel was diagnosed with a non-concussive head/neck injury.

Kansas City Royals center fielder Kyle Isbel lies on the field at Kauffman Stadium after colliding with Bobby Witt Jr.’s left knee while chasing down a popup during Sunday’s game against the San Diego Padres.

“He going to be pretty sore, but as of right now we feel OK where he’s at,” Royals manager Matt Quatraro said.

It’s been a tough stretch for Isbel, who has been wearing a mask after taking a foul ball to the face in a game at Tampa on May 25.

After an off-day Monday, the Royals will be in Cleveland on Tuesday to open a three-game series against the AL Central-leading Guardians.

The Royals have announced that Seth Lugo and Brady Singer will be their starting pitchers for Tuesday and Wednesday’s games, respectively. Those games are scheduled to begin at 5:40 p.m. Central Time.

As of Sunday evening, the Royals hadn’t yet announced who will start Thursday’s game.

The Royals are 36-25, in second place, four games behind Cleveland.