Nelson-Ododa, Edwards give No. 1 UConn a powerful inside duo as postseason begins

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Vickie Fulkerson, The Day, New London, Conn.
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Mar. 5—If, on a given night, the UConn women's basketball team isn't making a lot of shots from the perimeter, the Huskies always have an alternative plan when it comes to scoring: the front-line tandem of Olivia Nelson-Ododa and Aaliyah Edwards.

"What Aaliyah and Olivia did, that's the next best thing to making a lot of shots," UConn coach Geno Auriemma said earlier this week following a low-scoring 63-53 victory over Marquette. "Rebound the ones that didn't go in."

Nelson-Ododa is a 6-foot-5 junior forward, named Thursday as the Big East Conference Co-Defensive Player of the Year and Friday as one of five finalists for the Lisa Leslie Award, which goes to the nation's top center. Nelson-Ododa had 19 points, 10 rebounds and a season-high six blocked shots against Marquette, her sixth double-double of the year.

Edwards, a 6-foot-3 freshman, joined Nelson-Ododa at forward this season and was named the Big East's Sixth-Woman of the Year. On Monday, she had 16 points, eight rebounds and three steals off the bench to complement Nelson-Ododa's performance.

"I'm convinced we would not have won that game Monday night if it wasn't for Liv and Aaliyah," Auriemma said.

Suddenly, entering the postseason, top-ranked UConn (21-1) has something that makes it especially dangerous: a dual threat in the post, especially during the times Auriemma has them out on the court at the same time.

No. 1-seeded UConn begins play in the Big East tournament at noon Saturday (FS1) at Mohegan Sun Arena with a quarterfinal matchup with No. 8 St. John's (8-14).

"I think it's a great dynamic that we have," Nelson-Ododa said. "I think it definitely helps us, especially preparing for March in the tournament. (Edwards) is getting better every single game and her confidence has just soared.

"So being able to play with her in the low post, when she's in the low post and I'm in the high or vice versa, just kind of getting more experience with the high-low and kind of looking for her and she's looking for me, I think we're getting better at that too."

Ododa, a second team All-American Athletic Conference pick last year and a second team All-Big East selection this year, ranks ninth all-time at UConn with 194 career blocks.

She has a soft touch, capable of knocking down a shot from the foul line or stepping back for a 3-pointer — she's 4-for-15 from long range this season. She provides a steadiness, one of three UConn juniors on a team without seniors, leading by example, making sure the seven freshmen are familiar with their roles on the court and allowing them to feel at home during the months-and-months-long stretch they've spent on campus due to COVID-19.

Edwards, who has two starts to her credit, took some time to acclimate herself. Auriemma said that's to be expected with a post player getting used to the college game.

"Freshman post players it takes a little bit of time," Auriemma said. "It takes being out there enough times to realize the game's a little bit different than it was when you were in high school because the people they're playing against are more their size and their aggressiveness and their ability to contest what you want to do.

"... It takes time to get comfortable with the physicality of the game and what's going on and how hard you have to work."

Edwards is relentless. Twice recently she's come into the game and made an impact in mere seconds. On Monday it took her 11 seconds from the time she entered the game in the first quarter to come up with an impressive post move.

Edwards recorded her first double-double of the season on Feb. 20 at Xavier with 16 points and 11 rebounds. That gave her the confidence to do it again two games later, leading the team in scoring with 24 points and adding 14 rebounds Feb. 27 at Butler.

"Aaliayh today played the way she normally competes," Auriemma said after the Butler game. "Some days it's more pronounced than others. You saw the real Aaliyah Edwards today because that's who she is. That's her as a competitor. She gives us a dimension that we didn't have last year; she gives us a presence that we didn't have last year."

Nelson-Ododa is averaging 13.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.8 blocks per game. She is shooting 59%.

Edwards averages 10.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and is shooting 70.4%. In the last six games, in which she's missed no more than two shots per game, she is shooting 77.8% (35-for-45).

"The fact that they're different helps them a lot," Auriemma said of the working relationship between Nelson-Ododa and Edwards. "They don't step all over each other. Aaliyah's comfortable down low. She's comfortable playing a physical game. Liv is comfortable playing a more finesse game. So they're always on opposite sides of the lane. One's high. One's low. They both can put the ball on the floor but they don't run into each other.

"Defensively, they complement each other because they can both be long enough to cause problems. Aaliyah maybe more so on the perimeter can do some things and Liv's a better shot blocker. I just think because they're opposites they complement each other perfectly."

Edwards was a wing in high school, the No. 23-ranked player in the high school Class of 2020 according to ESPN and rated third at her position. Her mentor as she learned to play in the post: Nelson-Ododa.

"Coming in this year, the post play was new to me," Edwards said, "New position, new role for me. So definitely just kind of talking to Liv and mirroring what she does in practice so that I can be successful as well. She's been great at helping me with any questions I have.

"I think we always just play to our strengths and off that we just build off each other's energy and momentum. ... We're really cohesive in our movement and that shows. I think just keeping the defense on its toes is what helps us be successful down there in the post."

v.fulkerson@theday.com

Recommended Stories

  • CBB Best Bets: USC vs UCLA, WVU vs Ok State

    Saturday's College Basketball schedule is filled with action as March in full swing. Duke vs UNC, WVU vs Oklahoma State, USC, Villanova and more! (Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Michael Brockers: Matthew Stafford is ‘a level up’ from Jared Goff

    Michael Brockers admits Matthew Stafford is an upgrade over Jared Goff and doesn't see why the Rams can't win a Super Bowl.

  • Todd McShay's new 2021 NFL Mock Draft has Patriots taking elite defensive prospect

    ESPN expect Todd McShay just posted his third 2021 NFL Mock Draft, and he projects the Patriots to select an elite defensive prospect in the first round.

  • Yankees change Saturday pitching plans for Gerrit Cole amid rain in forecast

    With rain in the forecast throughout Florida, Gerrit Cole, who was originally slated to start on Saturday, will now throw live BP at the team’s player development complex to ensure he gets his work in.

  • New McShay mock has Pitts just outside the top five while Toney is in a familiar spot

    In the latest mock draft update from ESPN’s Todd McShay, he has Pitts falling just outside the top five. Pitts is projected to be selected by the Philadelphia Eagles with the sixth pick. Toney is consistently being projected to go in the top 20

  • Notre Dame Collapses — Again — In ACC Tournament Loss To Clemson, 68-63

    Notre Dame’s NCAA Tournament hopes took a hit at Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday night with a 68-63 loss to the Clemson Tigers in the 2021 ACC Tournament. Entering the contest with a 10-9 record, the Fighting Irish were listed as the “last team in” per Charlie Creme’s ESPN Bracketology. Getting upset as the No. 6 seed to No. 11 seed Clemson — 2-11 in its previous 13 games, losers of six straight and not victorious since Jan. 31 — might have put them on the wrong side of the proverbial bubble.

  • Takeaways: Late Blunders Hurt Utes in Loss

    The Runnin' Utes fell at home to the Oregon State Beavers 75-70, ensuring that they will finish with a losing season...

  • Mock draft watch: Another Zaven Collins to the Browns projection

    ESPN's Todd McShay has projected Zaven Collins to the Browns in 3 straight mocks

  • Recap: Michaela Onyenwere scores 24 points as No. 3 UCLA women's basketball defeats No. 2 Arizona and earns a berth in the Pac-12 Championship

    Pac-12 Networks' Krista Blunk & Mary Murphy breakdown the action from No. 3 UCLA women's 58-49 victory over No. 2 Arizona which earned the Bruins a berth in the 2021 Pac-12 Women's Basketball Tournament finale. Michaela Onyenwere set the tone for the Bruins, scoring 24 points and adding four rebounds. It was Onyenwere's third Pac-12 Tournament game where she topped 20 points. Aari McDonals matched Onyenwere, with 24 points of her own, but it was not enough as the Wildcats came up short against the lower-seeded Bruins. No. 3 UCLA will face No. 1 Stanford on Sunday in the tournament finale at 5:00 p.m. PT/ 6:00 p.m. MT on ESPN2.

  • 2021 NFL free agency guide: Bears' cap space and top free agents

    When does NFL free agency begin? What are the franchise tag estimates per position? We have the key NFL dates and players to know for free agency.

  • This 1-of-7 McLaren F1 Just Went up for Sale

    Only 64 road-ready examples of the legendary supercar were ever produced. Of those, only seven were sold in the US.

  • James Harden can be the greatest version of himself as a No. 2 option

    The freedom to just play and not be burdened by the ancillary things, to raising the ceiling of a team compared to the responsibility of ensuring the bottom doesn’t fall out of the floor, shouldn’t be criticized as much as acknowledged as a special space.

  • Report: Joakim Noah 'effectively retiring' from NBA, wants to do it as Bull

    Joakim Noah spent 13 seasons in the NBA.

  • Aaron Rodgers, renaissance man: QB is expanding beyond the game

    In the weeks since his loss in the NFC championship, Aaron Rodgers is moving well beyond the game of football.

  • 2021 Fantasy Baseball: Favorite draft targets from the AL East

    Our fantasy baseball analysts reveal their favorite draft target on each of the five American League East teams.

  • A win over Dominick Cruz at UFC 259 is crucial for Casey Kenney’s bantamweight rise

    While 2020 was by no means perfect for bantamweight Casey Kenney, it was nonetheless a very fruitful year for him. Most importantly for Kenney, he was able to stay busy in 2020, picking up three wins in four fights, making for an impressive 5-1 start to his UFC career. “2020 wasn’t everybody’s year, but it was one of my better years,” Kenny told MMAWeekly.com. “It got me in a position where I want to be in the fight game. “I got some money in my pocket and gained some new fans; things I wanted to get done in this sport I did in 2020.” While some might look at a loss as a bad thing, Kenney views it as an opportunity to show his skill set. “I had my first loss in the UFC to start off in 2020, and everybody wants to see how you respond off a loss and I responded really well,” said Kenney. “The whole Fight Island thing was pretty cool too, fighting close back to back, and I got my first finish versus (Louis) Smolka as well. I went through a lot in 2020 and it was all good stuff.” This Saturday in Las Vegas, Kenney (16-2-1) will look to take another step forward in his career when he faces Dominick Cruz (22-3) in a UFC 259 preliminary 135-pound bout. TRENDING > Khamzat Chimaev says he’s done; Chechen leader and Dana White say he’s not retiring “To be a champion you have to beat former champions, and Dominick Cruz is a great place to start,” Kenney said. “He’s a legend in this sport, but I think this is my time, and hopefully we’ll see it very soon. “I’m fully prepared and time will tell out there, but Dominick Cruz is a huge test and I don’t want to look past him.” With how deep the 135-pound weight class is in the UFC, Kenney knows he’s going to have to do something to stand out amongst the pack to get to the top of the ladder. With that being said, he’s looking to make Saturday’s bout a springboard for his case to move closer to title contention. “This (fight) is what I’m focused on right now, but I do plan on getting in a couple more fights this year afterwards,” said Kenney.” “Bantamweight is one of the hottest divisions right now, so I’m going to need to put together a handful of wins to get that title shot. Dominick Cruz is a huge step in that direction, and I think that will help me get the fights I need to get that title shot, maybe later this year.” Patricio Pitbull issues million dollar challenge to Dana White to beat Conor McGregor (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Kyle Van Noy 'disappointed' over pending Dolphins exit 1 year after signing $51M deal

    Van Noy's reunion with head coach Brian Flores is over after one season.

  • Nikola Jokic records 50th career triple-double, joining Wilt Chamberlain as only centers to do so

    Nikola Jokic needed just 416 games to card his 50th triple-double, hundreds of games faster than it took Wilt Chamberlain.

  • Schumacher name gives me motivation every day, says Mick

    Taking the Schumacher surname back into Formula One this season will be more a source of pride than pressure, Michael's son Mick said on Thursday. The 21-year-old German, whose Ferrari great father won seven world championships including five with the Italian team, makes his F1 race debut with Haas in Bahrain on March 28. "I'm very happy to carry that surname, and I'm very happy to carry that name back into Formula One, and I'm very proud of it," he told reporters on a video call as Haas unveiled their new Ferrari-powered car.

  • Kurtis Gabriel explains what led to epic fight with Vegas' Ryan Reaves

    Kurtis Gabriel and Ryan Reaves sure brought the theatrics Friday night.