Nelson lifts Campbell past The Citadel 87-73

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) -- Ja'Cor Nelson had 18 points to lead five Campbell players in double figures as the Fighting Camels got past The Citadel 87-73 on Saturday.

Cedric Henderson Jr. added 13 points for the Fighting Camels (3-1). Trey Spencer tossed in 12 points, while Joshua Lusane and Jesus Carralero scored 10 apiece. Nelson added six rebounds and four assists before fouling out. Cory Gensler topped all rebounders with 10.

Hayden Brown had 18 points for the Bulldogs (0-3). Fletcher Abee and Tyson Batiste both scored 15.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Campbell shot 55% from the floor, including 38.5% from 3-point range (10 of 26). The Bulldogs shot 46 percent overall, but made just 2 of 18 from distance (11%).

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this story was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com