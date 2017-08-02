Nelson lifts Brewers to 3-2 victory over the Cardinals

Milwaukee Brewers' Jonathan Villar (5), Ryan Braun (8), Orlando Arcia (3) and Domingo Santana (16) celebrate after a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, in Milwaukee. The Brewers won 3-2. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Jimmy Nelson finally beat St. Louis with six strong innings, and the Milwaukee Brewers held on for a 3-2 victory over the Cardinals on Tuesday night.

Nelson (9-5) entered 0-8 with a 7.01 ERA in 11 appearances (10 starts) against the Cardinals. This time, the right-hander overcame his division rival by allowing just two runs on six hits with seven strikeouts.

The Brewers' bullpen kept the Cardinals off the scoreboard for three innings, including Anthony Swarzak striking out the side in the eighth after Josh Hader issued a leadoff walk.

Left fielder Ryan Braun and shortstop Orlando Arcia collided and allowed Stephen Piscotty to reach on a single with one out in the ninth, but Corey Knebel worked around the miscue to earn his 19th save.

The Brewers scored their three runs in the first inning off Cardinals starter Carlos Martinez (7-9) and had just two infield singles the rest of the game.

Eric Sogard scored on a groundout by Braun, and Domingo Santana snapped Milwaukee's 0-for-33 skid with runners in scoring position with a two-out RBI single up the middle. Manny Pina followed with a double to center to plate Santana and make it 3-0.

A two-out RBI single by Yadier Molina and another by Tommy Pham in the fifth pulled St. Louis within 3-2.

Nelson worked out of the fifth by getting Paul DeJong to fly out with two on and then pitched a scoreless sixth.

Martinez settled in to get through five innings with just the three runs allowed. He escaped further damage in the fifth by inducing a grounder to third base by Santana with the bases loaded.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cardinals: RHP Adam Wainwright (mid-back tightness) threw off flat ground Tuesday and is slated to throw a bullpen session Wednesday. RHP Luke Weaver will start in his place Wednesday against the Brewers, with Wainwright potentially being inserted into the rotation before his next scheduled turn. ... St. Louis activated Piscotty from the disabled list before the game and optioned OF Harrison Bader to Triple-A Memphis.

Brewers: RHP Matt Garza (right lower leg strain) is expected to come off the disabled list to start Thursday's series finale against St. Louis. ... RHP Chase Anderson (strained left oblique) threw a successful bullpen session Tuesday. He will face hitters in a live simulated game Friday.

UP NEXT

Cardinals: RHP Luke Weaver (0-1, 4.50 ERA) will make his second start of the season in place of the injured Wainwright. He allowed four runs in five innings in a 4-0 loss to Arizona on July 27.

Brewers: LHP Brent Suter (2-1, 2.40 ERA) will move up in the rotation to start on regular rest Wednesday. Since joining the Brewers rotation July 3, Suter is 2-0 with a 1.50 ERA in five starts.

---

More AP baseball: apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball