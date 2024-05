Morgan Nelson is Cornish Pirates' leading try-scorer in the Championship this season [Rex Features]

Cornish Pirates hooker Morgan Nelson has signed a new contract for the 2024-25 season.

The 24-year-old is the third forward to agree new terms with the Championship club this week after Hugh Bokenham and Will Gibson also penned fresh deals.

The former Wales youth international has previously spent time at the academies of Worcester and Gloucester.

Nelson has scored 10 tries for the Pirates so far in the Championship this season.

