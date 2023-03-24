Nelson Agholor's reported new Ravens contract doesn't reflect well on Patriots

Agholor's reported new contract doesn't reflect well on Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Nelson Agholor has found a new home for the 2023 season, and he'll make considerably less than what the New England Patriots paid him.

The free-agent wide receiver is signing a one-year, $ 3.25 million contract with the Baltimore Ravens that includes up to $ 3 million in additional incentives, The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec reported Friday.

Agholor's new deal pales in comparison to the two-year, $ 22 million pact he signed with the Patriots in 2021 free agency. That proved to be an unwise investment, as Agholor caught 68 total passes for 835 yards and five touchdowns over two seasons in New England. Despite being the team's highest-paid receiver by a wide margin, Agholor ranked fifth on the team in catches in both 2021 and 2022.

The Patriots bet big on Agholor after his 48-catch, 896-yard, eight-touchdown campaign with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020. But after two disappointing seasons in New England, the 29-year-old is now taking a significant pay cut -- that some Ravens fans even view as an overpay.

The Patriots are doing their best to course-correct by signing wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (three years, $ 33 million) and tight end Mike Gesicki (one year, $ 4.5 million with up to $ 4.5 million in incentives) following the departures of Agholor and Jakobi Meyers.

Whether Smith-Schuster and Gesicki live up to their contracts remains to be seen, but at the very least, they should provide the Patriots more bang for their buck than Agholor.