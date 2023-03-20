The Ravens are looking at adding a veteran receiver.

Nelson Agholor took a free-agent visit with Baltimore, according to the transaction wire.

Agholor spent the last two seasons with the Patriots. He caught 31 passes for 362 yards with a pair of touchdowns for New England in 2022.

An Eagles first-round pick in 2015, Agholor’s best season came for the Raiders in 2020. That year, he caught 48 passes for a career-high 896 yards wight eight touchdowns.

In eight seasons, Agholor has caught 340 passes for 4,246 yards with 31 TDs.

While the Ravens’ quarterback situation is still unsettled with Lamar Jackson, whoever is behind center in 2023 for Baltimore could likely use another veteran target.

Nelson Agholor visited with Ravens originally appeared on Pro Football Talk