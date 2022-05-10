Nelson Agholor: Year Two in New England’s system is when guys get going

After putting together the best season of his career with the Raiders in 2020, receiver Nelson Agholor signed a two-year, $26 million deal with the Patriots in free agency.

But his first season with New England was a disappointment.

Agholor caught just 37 passes for 473 yards with three touchdowns in 15 games with 13 starts. In 2020, he had 48 receptions for 896 yards with eight TDs.

But Agholor isn’t sweating his lack of production in 2021, conveying a sense of optimism when speaking to reporters on Tuesday.

“The best part about it, Year Two in the Patriots’ system is when guys really get going,” Agholor said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN. “I feel comfortable, I’m excited to have my best season with the Patriots, and show why I’m here.”

Agholor added, via Mike Giardi of NFL Media, that he wants tomato it a memorable season.

“I’m at my best when I just have fun and play fast,” Agholor said. “I’m a competitor naturally. I love to compete. I love to play the game.”

Agholor was third on the team in receiving yards last season behind Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne, and Hunter Henry. The team has added DeVante Parker via trade and receiver Tyquan Thornton in the draft for 2022.

