For the most part, things were a slog offensively for both the Patriots and Steelers in the first half of Sunday’s game.

But quarterback Mac Jones and receiver Nelson Agholor were able to cut through the muck for a touchdown that gave New England 10-3 halftime lead.

On third-and-three from the Pittsburgh 44, Jones threw a jump ball up to Agholor down the right sideline. Agholor was able to come down with the 50-50 ball and run the rest of the way to the end zone fora touchdown with just 22 seconds left in the half.

It was Agholor’s fourth catch on four targets. He has 80 yards.

Jones finished the first half 10-of-17 for 143 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

That pick was by safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, the reigning defensive player of the week.

Pittsburgh’s offense has moved the ball and is 7-of-11 on third down. But the team has just three points.

Trubisky is 11-of-19 passing for 96 yards with an interception.

Running back Najee Harris has 30 yards on 10 carries.

Nelson Agholor’s touchdown catch gives Patriots 10-3 halftime lead originally appeared on Pro Football Talk