How to get Nelson Agholor out of his slump

Nelson Agholor has had these types of stretches before. Where he just looks out of sync.

The worst was back in 2016, when Doug Pederson actually sat him for a week.

Here we are again.

Nelly has just one 20-yard catch over the last two weeks and a couple fumbles and drops over the last three weeks, and with DeSean Jackson out indefinitely, the Eagles really need Agholor to make plays.

Nelly knows exactly how to handle this.

Don't even think about it.

Got to," he said. "Because the day you start worrying about it will be the day you miss your opportunity. Honestly. Because I know that it's going to come. And it's going to come real big and I'm going to fall back in the end zone and I'm going to be all excited and happy and slapping hands and all that. It's about me just putting in the work and trusting that my time will come to have what you would call another breakout game. And after you have one, they come in bunches. So you take the lid off with that one.

It's been a tough few weeks for Agholor, who dropped a likely game-winning pass and had a fumble against the Lions, didn't catch a pass against the Packers and then fumbled after his only reception against the Jets (the ball went out of bounds) and couldn't bring in a deep ball that sailed just beyond his hands, although there was an uncalled holding earlier on the play.

Agholor was also targeted on a deep ball in which he did draw a flag, giving the Eagles a first down on a third-quarter scoring drive.

Still, over the last two weeks, Agholor has played 117 snaps and has been targeted four times, catching one pass.

I feel extremely confident in Nelly," Carson Wentz said. "I've felt extremely confident in him really since I got here just because I know what time of person he is and I know how he understands the game and I know how hard he works and how badly he wants to be great, so I have a ton of confidence in him so it's something that you don't overdo it. You don't overdo it at all. You just keep building him up. Again, I feel extremely confident that he's going to make a lot of big plays for us this year.

Agholor has only five catches of 10 yards or more so far this year.

There are 104 NFL players with more.

Including Mack Hollins.

Agholor said he's in sync with Wentz at practice and encouraged by the work they're putting in during the week.

Just a matter of time before the big payoff.

We're getting after it, working extra, and that's all we really can do," he said. "Because sometimes what you put in doesn't always show itself right away, but it's going to show itself at the right time and I've got a lot of faith that we're going to keep on working and we're going to cash in soon.

We've all seen Nelly at his best.

He caught 126 passes for 1,504 yards and 12 TDs in 2017 and 2018 and had a fantastic 2017 postseason run, including 9-for-84 in the Super Bowl with six first-down receptions – three in a row on the game-winning drive.

But there have also been stretches where he seems to fight himself or press.

Doug Pederson said he hasn't seen that.

I'm not concerned with him," he said. "We've asked him to do a lot of things. Be in kind of multiple roles, and he's handled it well. … As far as pressing goes, I don't see that with him. We've got a lot of confidence in him, and we're going to continue to integrate him into the game plan each week.

Agholor's coaches and teammates talk all the time about how his value to the team can't just be measured in catches since he contributes so much in other ways.

Nelly takes pride in all aspects of his game, and he said he gets just as stoked making plays off the ball as he does catching it.

I'm a football player, I believe in all aspects of the football game," he said. "I'm not just a wide receiver. I don't just think about pass catching, I think about whatever needs to be done to win. I play the game within the game. When I'm running jet motions and things like that and I get a chance to chip a guy off the edge to spring a back? I get fueled off that. Some guys only get fueled when they touch the rock. For me, those type of things get me excited.

A few catches would be nice as well!

