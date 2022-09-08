Nelson Agholor reveals the 'great captain' traits Mac Jones possesses originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It's been a long time since a young quarterback was among the New England Patriots' captains, but Mac Jones has earned the respect of his teammates.

The second-year QB was recently voted by teammates as one of the team's five captains for the 2022 NFL season.

"I think it's really cool," Jones told reporters Wednesday. "I think I have a lot of work to do. I want to become an even better leader.

The starting quarterback is usually among the captains for each team, but Jones didn't receive this honor purely because of his position on the depth chart. Leadership is among Jones' best traits, and his teammates have consistently praised this aspect of his skill set since he arrived in New England as a first-round draft pick last summer.

"He leads by example," wide receiver Nelson Agholor told reporters Thursday, per NESN.com. "How he works, how he prepares, his consistency. Those are, like, exact examples of a great captain. Guys don’t always have to say a lot of stuff. But he does a lot of things well consistently. And, you know, I think if you work with him, you feed off of that."

Agholor isn't the only Patriots wide receiver who's recently praised Jones' ability to lead.

"He's definitely taking authority, and his leadership has been crazy this year," wide receiver Jakobi Meyers said last week. "He's always in the building. He knows what he wants. It's been helpful for us, and we're trying to make sure we're there for him."

The offseason, training camp and preseason were not easy for Jones and the Patriots. The team installed a new offense, and the results so far have been less-than-stellar, to say the least.

It's probably going to take several weeks for the Patriots to be firing on all cylinders offensively, but there are reasons to be optimistic that they will eventually figure it out. Among them is Jones' leadership, preparation and commitment to making himself and his teammates better.

The challenge continues in Sunday's Week 1 matchup against the Dolphins in Miami.