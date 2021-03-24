Nelson Agholor raves about Cam Newton as Patriots QB shares workout photo

Nelson Agholor raves about Cam Newton as QB shares workout photo originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Cam Newton struggled mightily as a passer last season, but you wouldn't know it after talking to his newest wide receivers.

New Patriots wideout Kendrick Bourne offered a strong endorsement of Newton last week, insisting that the quarterback will "ball out" in New England this season.

Recent signing Nelson Agholor shared a similar sentiment Wednesday in his introductory video conference with the media.

"Cam Newton is a great quarterback," Agholor said. "He's a league MVP for a reason, and I know he can do whatever needs to be done.

"For me, it's just about getting out there and practicing with him, and I'm just excited to work with him. I'm excited to grow. I know he's going to push me. And I also feel like (offensive coordinator) Coach (Josh) McDaniels is going to put us in position. ... (Newton is) an amazing man."

According to Newton, he and Agholor have already linked up. The veteran QB shared an Instagram photo Wednesday of the two on a practice field in Patriots gear amid reports that he and several players headed to California to join Jarrett Stidham and "Patriots West" for workouts.

"Is that what the picture says?" Agholor responded when asked if that photo confirmed he and Newton had met up for workouts. "Well, there you have it."

"Just working hard," Agholor added about his sessions with Newton. "Every day we get a chance to be together, we're going to work hard and try to maximize those times."

Agholor has had an up-and-down career since the Philadelphia Eagles drafted him in the first round in 2015. He posted back-to-back seasons of at least 60 catches and 700 yards in 2017 and 2018 but mustered just 363 yards on 39 catches in 2019 before the Eagles let him walk as a free agent.

The USC product enjoyed a career season with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020, though -- 896 receiving yards and eight touchdowns -- and parlayed that into a two-year $22 million contract that makes him New England's highest-paid receiver.

"To be a part of their plan meant a lot to me," Agholor said of joining the Patriots. "I think they make very calculated decisions, and for them to think enough of me to bring me in and put me in position, I'm excited."