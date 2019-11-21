Nelson Agholor out of practice again on Thursday

Injuries have been a season-long issue for the Eagles and Week 12 isn’t shaping up to be any different.

Nelson Agholor sat out of practice for the second straight day on Thursday. Agholor is listed on the injury reports with a knee injury.

It’s not clear when Agholor suffered the injury. He was in last Sunday’s loss to the Eagles through the end of the game and failed to find a way to come up with a Carson Wentz pass in the end zone late in the fourth quarter of the 17-10 loss.

The Eagles were missing wide receiver Alshon Jeffery in that game due to an ankle injury. He was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday and reporters at the open session of Thursday’s practice report he’s on the field for the second straight day.

Jordan Matthews, JJ Arcega-Whiteside and Mack Hollins are the other wideouts on the 53-man roster in Philadelphia.