Nelson Agholor plays coy on Patriots' offensive coaching staff setup

The structure of the New England Patriots' offensive coaching staff remains a mystery, and the team apparently likes it that way.

The Patriots have yet to name an official offensive coordinator or a play-caller following Josh McDaniels' departure to the Las Vegas Raiders in January.

Joe Judge and Matt Patricia are expected to be part of the offensive brain trust but have nebulous titles such as "offensive assistant" and "senior football advisor," while the team technically has a vacancy at wide receivers coach as well after Mick Lombardi joined McDaniels in Las Vegas.

Reporters tried to get answers out of Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor on Tuesday -- to no avail.

"We've got a bunch of guys -- you've got to ask Coach Belichick," Agholor said during a press conference when asked who the team's wide receivers coach will be in 2022.

And what about the offensive coordinator/pass game coordinator?

"You're gonna have to ask Coach Belichick that one," Agholor responded.

Q: "Who's your receiver coach this year?"



Nelson Agholor: "You got to ask Coach Belichick."



In a vacuum, it's pretty strange that a player would be so secretive about who's calling plays for his team. But this is the way the Patriots do business under Belichick, so Agholor is probably erring on the side of caution so as not to reveal any "state secrets."

One thing we do know is that former Patriots wideout Troy Brown is listed as the team's wide receivers/kick returners coach, so Agholor probably didn't need to dodge that question.

Regardless of who's calling the plays, Agholor has his work cut out for him in 2022: He caught just 37 passes for 473 yards during a disappointing 2021 campaign with the Patriots and will need to have a strong offseason to avoid getting buried behind newcomer DeVante Parker on the depth chart.