Nelson Agholor is officially on the move, fans say thank you in most Philly way

Brooke Destra
NBC Sports Philadelphia

Nelson Agholor has had quite an interesting career in Philadelphia since being drafted, but the former Eagle is now heading to Las Vegas. The dynamic of the relationship between fans and Agholor has always been interesting, but when it comes down to it all, he was a crucial piece to the 2017 Championship team.

For that, the city will always be thankful, and fans made sure to express their gratitude for that memorable run. 

Of course, his last season in midnight green came with some flaws and social media frenzies after certain games. So let's just say when the news broke that he was going elsewhere, the Hakim Laws meme rose from the retired meme graveyard. 

Thanks for the memories, Nelly.

