Nelson Agholor is officially on the move, fans say thank you in most Philly way

Nelson Agholor has had quite an interesting career in Philadelphia since being drafted, but the former Eagle is now heading to Las Vegas. The dynamic of the relationship between fans and Agholor has always been interesting, but when it comes down to it all, he was a crucial piece to the 2017 Championship team.

For that, the city will always be thankful, and fans made sure to express their gratitude for that memorable run.

Yes, there were some rough patches... But let's remember that Nelson Agholor played a big role in bringing us our Super Bowl Championship. That is something that can never be looked over, and should be placed high above any low-points.



Best of luck to Nelson in Las Vegas! pic.twitter.com/eqtOyi7KTo



— Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) March 21, 2020

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Thank you Nelson Agholor for the last 5 years, and for helping to bring the city of Philadelphia its first Lombardi Trophy. Best of luck on the Raiders, as well as wherever your career takes you. Thanks Nelly pic.twitter.com/KxkAAK1INr — Filly Phan (@FillyPhanatic11) March 21, 2020

Nelson Agholor had a strange career in philly but He played great that superbowl year and that is the most important. thanks pal. good luck pic.twitter.com/xF4wzfvqZa — Harrison Levitt (@HarrisonHWL1) March 21, 2020

Nelson Agholor has one of the most difficult legacies to explain in Philly. I was so excited when he was drafted. He spent 5 years with the Eagles. 4 of those he was one of the biggest headaches ever. But that one year it all came together he made it all worth it. Thank you Nelly pic.twitter.com/wp5FkbOGbo — Ryan Weiss (@Ryan_Weiss_) March 21, 2020

Honestly thank you Nelson Agholor, I'll never forget that super bowl performance from you when it mattered #FlyEaglesFly — $mokegawd urameshi 💨(RIP Kobe) (@smokegawd3000) March 21, 2020

Of course, his last season in midnight green came with some flaws and social media frenzies after certain games. So let's just say when the news broke that he was going elsewhere, the Hakim Laws meme rose from the retired meme graveyard.

Story continues

We know one fan who's happy Nelson Agholor is leaving Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/eBF5T6yLFy — SportsNation (@SportsNation) March 21, 2020

The Raiders signed Nelson Agholor.



Never forget 😂 pic.twitter.com/Tgd63NA4gd



— FanDuel (@FanDuel) March 21, 2020

This is the only thing I think of when I hear Nelson Agholor pic.twitter.com/vzCDNgDZ70 — Degenerates (@ffd_podcast) March 21, 2020

Nelson Agholor is a Raider.... pic.twitter.com/awh5KTfkEN — The Seed of Chucky (@jkriz17) March 21, 2020

Thanks for the memories, Nelly.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Eagles

Nelson Agholor is officially on the move, fans say thank you in most Philly way originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia