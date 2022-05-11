Nelson Agholor mum on who’s coaching Patriots’ offense: “Ask Coach Belichick”

After Josh McDaniels left to become head coach of the Raiders, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said no one would get McDaniels’ former title of offensive coordinator, and Belichick also refused to say who will call the offensive plays. The word is out to the Patriots’ players that they shouldn’t say, either.

When Patriots receiver Nelson Agholor met with reporters Tuesday, he was asked about the team’s offensive coaching staff and wouldn’t say anything.

Asked who his receivers coach is, Agholor answered, “You know, we’ve got a bunch of guys. You’ve got to ask Coach Belichick, you know.”

Asked who the offensive coordinator or passing game coordinator is, Agholor said, “You have to ask Coach Belichick that.”

Although Belichick can be extremely forthcoming on certain subjects, like the history of long snapping, when it comes to the goings-on within his team, he keeps everything hush-hush. And his players know they’re supposed to keep quiet, too.

