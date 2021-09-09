Nelson Agholor, Jalen Mills out of practice for Patriots Thursday

The Patriots went through Thursday’s practice without a couple of players who are listed as starters on the team’s depth chart.

Wide receiver Nelson Agholor and cornerback Jalen Mills both sat out the session. The two players were listed as limited on Wednesday’s report due to ankle injuries.

Agholor signed a two-year deal with New England in March and is listed alongside Jakobi Meyers as the teams’s starters at wideout. With N'Keal Harry on injured reserve, the Patriots’ other wideouts are Gunner Olszewski, Kendrick Bourne, and Malcolm Perry. They also have Kristian Wilkerson on the practice squad.

Mills, who played with Agholor in Philly earlier in their careers, signed a four-year deal with the Patriots this offseason. J.C. Jackson is listed as the other starting corner with Jonathan Jones, Joejuan Williams, and Shaun Wade in reserve.

Linebacker Ronnie Perkins was added to the report as a limited participant with a shoulder injury and tackle Yodny Cajuste was limited for the second straight day with a hamstring injury.

