Nelson Agholor gaining Derek Carr, Raiders' trust in impressive start

Agholor gaining Carr, Raiders' trust with impressive start originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Raiders’ signing of Nelson Agholor to a veterans minimum deal in March was a bit of an afterthought for a team that invested so heavily in receivers during the NFL draft.

But Agholor had his best game of the year in Sunday’s 45-20 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium in what has been a resurgent season for the 2015 first-round pick.

“Nelson has been such a huge pickup and such a great player for us,” quarterback Derek Carr said. “I’m sure there’s a few plays he wants back, but I told him I’m going to keep throwing it, so just keep doing what you’re doing.”