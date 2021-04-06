Nelson Agholor expresses faith in QB Cam Newton: ‘He’s a league MVP for a reason’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Henry McKenna
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Nelson Agholor is stepping into a fairly uncertain situation with the New England Patriots, who re-signed their 2020 starting quarterback Cam Newton to a one-year deal before free agency opened. It’s hardly certain he’ll be the starter, with quarterback Jarrett Stidham set to compete for the job and New England still seemingly searching for more options at the position, whether through the trade market or in the draft.

But Agholor, who signed a two-year, $22 million deal with New England this offseason, seems excited to get to play with Newton in 2021.

“Cam Newton is a great quarterback,” Agholor told reporters during an introductory press conference in March. “He’s a league MVP for a reason, and I know he can do whatever needs to be done. For me, it’s just about practicing with him. I’m just excited. I’m excited to work with him. I’m excited to grow. I know he’s going to push me. I also feel like (offensive coordinator Josh) McDaniels is going to put us in position.”

Since speaking on Newton in March, the two players have practiced together on the field during a workout that Stidham organized in L.A.

Barring an unforeseen addition, Agholor will be the highest-paid receiving option in New England, which means he’s also expected to be the No. 1 wideout above Julian Edelman, Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne and N’Keal Harry, among others. Agholor will work with fellow free agent signings Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry, who also figure to be centerpieces in the passing offense.

List

Patriots 7-round mock draft: What it would look like if Bill Belichick traded to No. 4

Bill Belichick Patriots
Bill Belichick Patriots

Recommended Stories

  • Nelson Agholor, Jalen Mills discuss time spent with Eagles: ‘Iron sharpens iron’

    Jalen Mills and Nelson Agholor spent four seasons battling each other during practice with the Eagles.

  • NFL rumors: Patriots free agent Jason McCourty, Giants have mutual interest

    One of the most notable New England Patriots free agents still on the market is cornerback Jason McCourty. Could he land with one of their NFC rivals in NFL free agency?

  • Cam Newton shows the good and the bad from the Patriots’ L.A. workout

    Cam Newton shows the good -- and the bad.

  • Davon Godchaux explains why joining the Patriots was a ‘no-brainer’

    New England made too much sense for DT Davon Godchaux.

  • NCAA March Madness betting: Duke leads the list of most enticing odds to win it all in 2022

    It will be an unusual offseason, figuring out which players will return.

  • Masters 2021: What time does it start, how can I watch and what are the odds?

    The 2021 Masters begins at Augusta National on Thursday just five months after Dustin Johnson won his first Green Jacket in the previous renewal last November. The first major championship of the year will not quite have the same frenzied build-up attached to it but remains much anticipated. Bryson DeChambeau failed to live up to his billing last year but is the one of the pre-tournament favourites along with fellow Americans Johnson and Justin Thomas. Rory McIlroy will need a significant reversal of form to complete the career grand slam with a first Masters victory but Lee Westwood is in fine fettle and has a strong record at Augusta. Meanwhile punters fearing their Masters ante-post bets on Jon Rahm would fall even before he tees off on Thursday were delighted to hear that the Spaniard's wife gave birth on Saturday. Rahm, the world No 3, had previously announced he would miss the first major of the year if Kelley was likely to go into labour. She was due the second week of April. “I would never miss the birth of my first-born in a million years,” Rahm said. But in an Instagram post, Rahm, 26, revealed the good news, saying that baby boy Kepa was |in great health”. “He is 7.2lb and 20.5in, big boy from the Basque Country,” Rahm said. “Without a doubt the greatest day of my life!” When Rahm will arrive here is unclear, although when he does be sure that he will be quizzed about “The Nappy Factor”, the supposed bounce that new fathers enjoy on the course. In 2016, Danny Willett famously became the first Englishman to don a green jacket just a week after Zac was born, adding substance to theory of Keith Elliott. In “The Golf Form Book 1996” the Liverpudlian betting analyst posited his “Nappy Factor” hypothesis. The retired economics lecturer had put in years of painstaking research and cited several beneficiaries including Jack Nicklaus Arnold Palmer, Greg Norman and Nick Price. “I’m not sure why, but it’s most potent with sons as the first child,” Elliott told the Daily Telegraph. When is it? The Masters gets under way on Thursday April 8. What time will the action start? Last year's tee times were slightly different due to the daylight hours in November, but we will back to a more familiar schedule this year. When the Masters was held in April in 2019 the first round began at 1.30pm UK time. Full television coverage will not start until much later, although there will be featured group coverage available via the red button. The final groups will begin at 7pm and so the action win finish around 11.30pm UK time. It should be an hour or so earlier on Sunday. What are the tee times? The tee times and groupings will be announced early in the tournament week.

  • Baylor nearly flawless in title game rout of Gonzaga

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Baylor knew it would need to play to near-perfection to end Gonzaga's flawless season. The Bears just about did. Jared Butler and their dynamic backcourt hit their first five 3-pointers and never cooled off.

  • Report: Lakers add 3-point specialist Ben McLemore for stretch run

    McLemore reportedly drew interest from other contenders after being waived by the Rockets last week.

  • Yankees make puzzling trade for Rougned Odor

    The Yankees grabbed another power bat for their bench.

  • A 4.5-degree driver? Bryson DeChambeau unleashes new weapon at the Masters

    PGA Tour's longest driver is focused on improved wedge play to set up birdies after so many long tee shots at firm Augusta National.

  • 3 potential suitors to trade for Falcons’ No. 4 overall pick

    After Tuesday's report that the Atlanta Falcons have been receiving calls for their No. 4 overall selection and "are open to moving" the pick, the Trey Lance/Justin Fields sweepstakes is officially underway.

  • Padres star Fernando Tatis collapses in pain at the plate, helped off field against Giants

    Fernando Tatis was down on the ground clearly in pain while grabbing his arm at the plate on Monday night.

  • Scott Milanovich eager to evaluate Colts QB Jacob Eason

    Colts finally get a full offseason of Jacob Eason.

  • Patriots 7-round mock draft: What it would look like if Bill Belichick traded to No. 4

    There is A LOT going on in this mock draft, including a trade up to 4th overall AND a Stephon Gilmore trade.

  • Antonio Brown wants the Buccaneers to sign Antonio Brown

    With Ndamukong Suh becoming the latest Tampa Bay free agent to rejoin the team, the Buccaneers took a social-media victory lap. “First team to return all 22 Super Bowl starters since 1977,” the team said on Instagram, with the names and numbers of the returning 11 offensive and 11 defensive starters posted. A member of [more]

  • Dolphins will feel kickback from Panthers trade for QB Sam Darnold

    Dolphins will feel kickback from Panthers trade for QB Sam Darnold

  • QB A.J. McCarron made a $316 bonus playing for the Texans

    Quarterback A.J. McCarron made a $316 bonus playing for the Houston Texans in 2020.

  • Georgia voting debate reaches the Masters and Augusta National

    Golfers arriving for The Masters at Augusta National on Monday were nudged into addressing Georgia's new voting restrictions debate, but tried to steer clear of the controversy including Major League Baseball's decision to remove the All-Star Game from Atlanta over the issue. The Masters is the year's first golf major and one of the most popular annual sports events. Often described as Spring Break for CEOs, the tournament is a magnet for America's corporate elite, some of whom belong to Augusta National, which has gone to great lengths in the past to shield its members.

  • Dusty Baker on fans heckling Astros: ‘A sad situation for America’

    Astros manager Dusty Baker called out the hatred being directed at his players after a game against the Angels on Monday.

  • College basketball's way-too-early men's preseason top 25 for 2021-22

    Which teams are best-positioned to be among nation's elite when the 2021-22 men's college basketball season begins in November?