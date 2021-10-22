Nelson Agholor discusses crucial dropped pass in OT loss to Cowboys

The New England Patriots likely could’ve defeated the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6 if it wasn’t for Nelson Agholor’s dropped pass.

Mac Jones recovered from a pick-six in the fourth quarter by following up with a 75-yard touchdown to Kendrick Bourne. The Cowboys followed up with a game-tying field goal to send the game to overtime. The Patriots received the ball first and had momentum on their side.

Then, on first-and-10, Jones perfectly placed a pass to a wide open Agholor in the middle of the field. Agholor dropped it and the Patriots struggled to get much more production that drive — eventually punting and leading to CeeDee Lamb’s game-winning touchdown.

“I’m mad about that one,” Agholor said to reporters on Thursday. “Don’t really want to talk about it. I think part of me got a little eager — got a little eager, peaking ahead a little bit. I just wasn’t in the moment. I didn’t keep my eyes on it, kind of peaking ahead and it’s over with. But, got a little eager. I can learn from that. Just stay in the moment, even in overtime. Just move the chains. Catch it first and go from there.”

Nelson Agholor with a drop, vintage Nelson. pic.twitter.com/IRQa1gzGrW — The 60FPS & GIF Guy (@IHaveFourBalls) October 17, 2021

He also spoke about the missed opportunity on third-and-3 in overtime where it appeared that his facemask was grabbed.

“It’s one of those situations that happens,” he said. “It happens. We’ll get better. We’re working on it. It’s one of those things where I think the coaches are better at explaining that one and for me, if he gives me opportunities my job is to find a way. That’s how I look at it. I wish I was a little bit closer to it and give myself an opportunity to make a play on that.”

The Patriots have a chance to get back in the win column with the New York Jets coming to Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

