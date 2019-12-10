Nelson Agholor, Derek Barnett, Jordan Howard among Eagles’ inactives

The Eagles won’t have receiver Nelson Agholor (knee), defensive end Derek Barnett (ankle) or running back Jordan Howard (shoulder) tonight. All three are on the team’s inactives list.

Agholor, injured two weeks ago, returned in Week 13 and played 61 snaps. But after missing practice all week, the Eagles listed him as questionable.

His absence leaves the Eagles with three healthy receivers — Alshon Jeffery, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and Greg Ward. Tight end John Perkins could help at the position.

Howard will miss his fourth consecutive game. Rookie Miles Sanders has filled in during Howard’s absence.

The Eagles’ other inactives are linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (concussion), defensive end Shareef Miller, offensive lineman Nate Herbig and offensive lineman Sua Opeta.

The Giants’ inactives are quarterback Daniel Jones (ankle), tight end Evan Engram (foot), tight end Rhett Ellison (concussion), cornerback Corey Ballentine (concussion), offensive lineman Chad Slade, offensive tackle Eric Smith and running back Wayne Gallman.