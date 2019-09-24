Nelson Agholor declines to speak with media after eventful last few days

Nelson Agholor has had an interesting last few days.

After his costly fumble in the Eagles' 27-24 loss to the Lions Sunday, Agholor was roasted by a heroic Eagles fan who helped save children from a fire in Philadelphia.

"We was catching them, unlike Agholor," Hakim Laws said.

Agholor tweeted Monday that he'd like to invite Laws and his family to the Eagles' next home game.

So, yeah, he's had a lot happening in his life. He politely declined to speak with the media after practice Tuesday, saying he's in his "woosah," as you can see in the video above.





