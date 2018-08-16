Nelson Agholor, Corey Clement to miss Eagles-Patriots preseason game

FOXBORO, Mass. - Topping the list of several Eagles who won't play in Thursday night's preseason game against the Patriots are Nelson Agholor and Corey Clement.

Both key offensive contributors have missed several practices with lower-body injuries. Earlier this week, head coach Doug Pederson said the team's goal was to rest them and get them ready for Week 1.

Clement played in the first preseason game, but hasn't practiced since and has been seen with a compression sleeve on his leg. Agholor missed the last game too, but seems confident he will be ready for the season opener on Sept. 6.

Joining Agholor and Clement among the players who aren't expected to play are Mack Hollins, Josh Adams, Donnel Pumphrey, Chandon Sullivan, Asantay Brown and Markus Wheaton.

Of course, Brandon Graham, Tim Jernigan, Alshon Jeffery and Chris Maragos (all on Active/PUP or Active/NFI) will also miss the game at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts.

Look for the Eagles to rest a few veterans too:

And for Christian Hackenberg to get in there:

