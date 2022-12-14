Nelson Agholor commented on DeVante Parker head injury controversy

New England Patriots wideout Nelson Agholor is being looked at as a hero after stepping in and stopping a play from continuing with a clearly wobbly DeVante Parker still on the field.

When asked to comment on the situation, Agholor was pretty tight-lipped on the subject, but he did admit that the incident should be taken seriously.

“I’m not going to comment on that, because that’s something [for] the NFL and everything like that,” Agholor told NESN’s Zack Cox. “Ask our coaches. I care about my guys, and we know that that?s a serious thing. That’s all I can say.”

Parker suffered a head injury after falling face-first to the ground while trying to haul in a pass in the first quarter. Anyone watching on television could clearly see the veteran receiver wasn’t right after the play. He looked shaken up, and his eyes looked unfocused, like someone that had just had their brain rattled.

And yet, the game was going to be allowed to continue.

Agholor knew immediately something was off after looking at Parker, who somehow found his footing enough to line up wide in an effort to get off another play. However, Agholor managed to get the attention of officials with his insistent waving to blow the play dead.

Parker came out on Tuesday and blasted the NFL for missing the injury. He also publicly thanked Agholor for stepping up and bringing attention to the situation to prevent another play from getting off.

Thanks to Agholor, a worst-case scenario was avoided, and Parker was able to walk away without a more serious injury.

