Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor will miss another game on Sunday.

Agholor has been ruled out with a concussion for the second week in a row. He did not practice at all this week.

Agholor has 36 catches for 450 yards and three touchdowns in 14 appearances this season. Jakobi Meyers (thigh) is listed as questionable and will join Kendrick Bourne, N'Keal Harry, and Gunner Olszewski in the lineup if he gets the green light to play against Jacksonville Sunday.

Right guard Shaq Mason returned to practice on Friday after sitting out on Thursday with an illness. He is set to play after not getting an injury designation from the team.

Defensive lineman Christian Barmore (knee), defensive back Kyle Dugger (hamstring), kicker Nick Folk (knee), running back Damien Harris (hamstring), linebacker Dont'a Hightower (knee), cornerback J.C. Jackson (elbow), and safety Adrian Phillips (illness, knee) are the other questionable Patriots. All but Hightower and Phillips practiced on Friday.

Nelson Agholor out again for Patriots originally appeared on Pro Football Talk