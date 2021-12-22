Nelson Agholor absent, N’Keal Harry present for Patriots practice in Week 16

Henry McKenna
·1 min read
The New England Patriots receiver situation may be slightly better than initially expected. Receivers Nelson Agholor (head) and Kendrick Bourne (COVID-19/reserve) were absent from practice on Wednesday, but N’Keal Harry was present. Perhaps Harry has a chance at playing against the Buffalo Bills in Week 16.

The absences of Agholor and Bourne were to be expected. Running back Rhamondre Stevenson’s absence, however, was a surprise. The notable attendees included running back J.J. Taylor after a trip to COVID-19/reserve and running back Damien Harris, who practice last week but missed the game with a hamstring injury.

The Patriots injury report will provide more detail about the reasons for absences and the levels of participation.

The Patriots and the Bills kick off on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

